HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina DMV will reopen its license plate agency in Huntersville next week after the previous operator committed “several contract violations” and caused the location to shut down earlier this month.

A spokesperson for NCDOT told Queen City News that issues started showing up earlier this year.

Of note, end-of-day auditing was not returned, accounts were not balancing, stickers were unaccounted for, and plates were missing.

Violations of the contract, according to NCDOT, included:

“gross and/or repeated incompetence in the performance of the contract”

“mismanagement of DMV equipment or other property”

“incorrect performance of vehicle transactions that result in an adverse impact on DMV’s process and require effort on DMV’s part to connect”

“incorrect performance of the vehicle transactions that result in an adverse impact on the general public”

The NCDOT spokesperson said in early September that the Huntersville license plate agency was warned back in July about the violations, but was found to still be in violation.

The Huntersville LPA, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., is now set to reopen it doors, beginning Monday, Sept. 26.

The Huntersville License Playte Agency will be operated by NCDMV staff and will only offer express services to customers, which include vehicle registration renewals, disability placards, and 10-day temporary tags.

It will be the first License Playte Agency express office in the state, officials said.

Office hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“It was critically important to reopen this office quickly,” DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said in a written release. “This express office will be our first and we hope to add more services as we can as we aspire to maximize efficiencies and shorten lines and wait times at all our offices across the state.”

This express office will not offer title transactions or instant titles. Three nearby full-service license plate agencys open Monday through Friday include: