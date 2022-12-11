HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to sty updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four people entrapped and extraction began immediately, according to fire officials. Initially, a medical helicopter was called in but then canceled. Three people were transported with serious injuries to an area hospital.
Lengthy road closures were expected.
Injuries are unknown and the cause of the accident has not been released yet. This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in