HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday.

Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four people entrapped and extraction began immediately, according to fire officials. Initially, a medical helicopter was called in but then canceled. Three people were transported with serious injuries to an area hospital.

Lengthy road closures were expected.

Injuries are unknown and the cause of the accident has not been released yet. This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.