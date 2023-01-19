HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds came to celebrate the opening of a new multi-million-dollar athletic facility at Christ the King Highschool on Thursday.

The $6.6 million building includes a gym, locker rooms, and a stage.

From the colors of the bleachers to the name itself, Hannah Cutlip had a hand in it all — kind of.

“We picked the logo; we picked the colors. We picked the mascot,” remembered Hannah.

Hannah was part of the first graduating class in 2011 at Christ The King High School in Huntersville; they had a class of 29.

She said they got to pick out everything about the school because only a handful existed. A lot is different now.

“Honestly, it was just like, ‘wow,'” said Hannah.

The 22,000-square-foot building is a reminder of how much the school has grown, from 29 students in 2011 to around 400 today.

“It was humbling, but also, if this is what they do in 10 years, what are they going to do in 10 more,” said Hannah.

From the giant-sized scissors used to officially open up the gym to the drops of Holy Water in every corner, there’s a sense of pride throughout the building.

“I think this is a place where athletes will be proud to have home games here,” said Hannah.