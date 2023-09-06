HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Overnight road closures are expected towards the end of this week in Huntersville at the Gilead Road intersection with Interstate 77.

It’s part of the continuing N.C. Department of Transportation work to build a diverging-diamond traffic pattern at Exit 23, similar to what is seen in nearby Cornelius.

The pattern is seen as an innovative way to deal with traffic. It brings traffic briefly over into an opposite side of traffic before merging it back into a normal pattern, and has been a source of complaints for years.

As it stands right now, people who live and work in the area said getting around can be a hassle with the current traffic pattern, especially when tying in traffic trying to get to or from Statesville Road.

Some days, they said are good.

“Other days, it’s so backed up you don’t move,” said Chad Hugo, who is a manager at Activ Fitness, a gym located near I-77 and Gilead Road, which has a view of the project right outside their doors.

He has seen what the congestion does to the nearby roads, and also to the gym.

“Holding a strict schedule is not a reality here, because of the traffic,” he said.

What is in the works at the intersection has been worked on already for years, despite delays.

The diverging diamond has a completion date of 2026, according to the NCDOT’s Progress Report website.

Closures will be in place during the overnight hours of Sept. 7, 8 and 9, weather permitting, as part of a $30.8 million project at that intersection.

The diverging diamond pattern at Exit 28 in Cornelius has led to complaints ranging from confusion to the pattern not being able to fit the capacity of cars that use both the interstate and the area around Catawba Avenue.

This project, Huntersville leaders say, is promised to be different.

“We’re going to have four lanes, we’re going to have two separate bridges combined, it’s going to be longer,” said Rob Kidwell, Huntersville town commissioner and member of the board for the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

Kidwell said he is aware of the issues with Cornelius’s diverging diamond, and noted there will be complaints about it when it comes to Huntersville.

However, Kidwell noted the main way to deal with all of the issues — and the complaints — is with education.

“We need proper signage, we need the proper signaling,” he said. “It’s going to feel like you’re on the wrong side of the road, but you’re on the right side momentarily, until you’re on the right side, if that makes any sense.”