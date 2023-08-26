HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A clean-up was needed after a whopping 800 pounds of trash were illegally discarded, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Officers say they went to investigate an illegal dumping case on Friday, August 26. The officers then used a town truck to clean up the trash themselves.

Huntersville Police Department

“What these officers did when no one was watching says it all,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post. “They went above and beyond expectations by doing this, especially on the hottest day of the year.”