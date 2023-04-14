HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Loch Norman Highland Games return this weekend, bringing all the pageantry of the Scottish tradition to the Charlotte area.

The festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, at Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville. There will be Highland dancing, bagpipe performances, athletics competitions, a kid’s zone, reenactments and more. A bourbon and whiskey tasting is also available each day.

Saturday night’s concert showcases the Steel City Rovers and Piper Jones Band.

For tickets, visit ruralhill.net. They cost $25 for adults per day and $35 for the entire weekend. Children’s tickets are $12-13 per day, and$18 for the weekend.