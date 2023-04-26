HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of Huntersville residents piled into City Church Wednesday night to listen to developer Jake Palillo’s plan to bring an upscale, resort-style community to east Huntersville.

Though not everyone at the meeting was against the proposal, the opposition was certainly the loudest.

“It doesn’t feel like that hometown feel that Huntersville has been so famous for for so long,” said neighbor Lisa Woodson. “I feel that it’s sad for something like that to be crushed by something like this. And I do say crushed, because this is nothing like Huntersville needs.”

The proposed Lagoona Bay project would develop nearly 270 acres off Sam Furr Road, bringing roughly 1,000 high-end residential units (townhomes, apartments and single-family), restaurants, and a hotel-conference center. Not to mention, the project includes a country club-style lagoon and clubhouse, that would only serve paid members. It would be the first of its kind in North Carolina.

Palillo’s proposal includes offering 1,500 memberships, but 500 of them would be open to those that don’t live in the Lagoona Bay community.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a rural area anymore,” said developer Brock Hullinger, who is working on the project with Palillo. “Charlotte is still booming. People are coming in. We want to provide a quality of life for everybody in the area.”

There would be 1,500 memberships for Lagoona Bay. (Courtesy Town of Huntersville)

Those opposed to Lagoona Bay have concerns about the impacts this project would have on the people who can’t afford memberships, particularly when it comes to traffic.

Palillo tried to assuage their concerns by mentioning that N.C. 73 is scheduled to be widened in 2026.

His son Jake, who is also a developer on the project, said he believes the current concern about traffic in the project area is overexaggerated.

“We travel these roads 15-20 times a day,” he said. “We understand the issues of traffic and where they are located. They are not located where this project is.”

It’s a big fight that’s only just beginning. In June, the developers will need to hold a public hearing. Then, the project will go to the planning board for review. Finally, the Huntersville Town Board is scheduled to officially vote on the rezoning in July.

“To me, this looks more like where a big lake or beach should already be,” said Woodson. “It doesn’t fit here in a pasture.”

Though no official plans have been announced, Palillo says he and his team already have the rights to build another lagoon resort in south Charlotte.