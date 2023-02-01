HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Do you like Cheesecake? Well, make that cheesecake and a ton of other food.

Hopefully, your answer was ‘yes!’

According to a spokesperson, The Cheesecake Factory announced it would open a new location in Birkdale Village during the second half of 2023.

In a statement to Queen City News, the spokesperson wrote: