HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Concord man has been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened at the Birkdale Village in Huntersville this summer, police said.

Derrick Lamar Brooks, 33, has been charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, and injury to personal property.

The July 2023 overnight burglary, where multiple items were stolen, happened at Fink’s Jewelers located at 16745 Birkdale Commons Pkwy.

Surveillance released of the scene in July showed broken front glass, and a getaway van parked outside. At the time of the robbery, the van broke down and was ditched at the scene.

Huntersville Police said Det. Mitch Yates has been working ‘non-stop’ to develop a suspect in this case. Brooks was arrested on Sept. 20 by the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Huntersville Police assisted with extradition on Sept. 27. Brooks was transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail, booked, and was released on Sept. 28 on a $10,000 secured bond.

Brooks has a criminal history, according to Mecklenburg County Jail records. Prior to his Sept. arrest, he was booked into jail in May 2023 for flee/elude arrest and marijuana charges.

Prior to his May 2023 arrest, Brooks was arrested in Oct. 2022 on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and assault by strangulation.

Jail records show his first Mecklenburg County arrest was in May 2022 for possession of a firearm by a felon and assault by strangulation among other charges.