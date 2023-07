HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crime scene tape could be seen near a large police presence around Birkdale Village early Thursday morning.

A wrecked minivan was seen being towed from the scene. The road was closed for a period of time but has since been reopened.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries or arrests that have been made.

Queen City News is on the scene working to learn more details.