HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Lagoona Bay beach project in Huntersville has hit another snag in the developers attempt to get the project approved with town commissioners.

Lagoona Bay changes spark more disappointment

In order to send the project back to a public hearing and planning board for yet another economic analysis of the project, the developer wants to make significant changes to the 263-acre project on Sam Furr Road.

180 townhomes will be replaced with 90 single-family homes and the apartment buildings will be three stories instead of four. Lagoona Bay Crystal Lagoon and Beach Club will still exist, but it will be downsized to 8 acres from 10. Commissioners now say the changes need the public’s input.

“I personally think that project has changed so much. I think we need to have the public input into it into the public hearing,” one of the commissioners said.

Town commissioners want the vote completed within two to three months.