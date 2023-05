HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An office building in Huntersville is engulfed in flames Wednesday night.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a building housing a dentistry office on Gilead Road caught on fire around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection with Statesville Road (U.S. 21). There was heavy fire upon arrival, and Gilead Road is closed in the area.

*Structure Fire Update* Fire is actually across the street from the gas station. Heavy fire on arrival, deploying the Tower Ladder. Gilead Road is closed. Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #WorkingFire pic.twitter.com/Td52QiGclu — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 18, 2023