HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huntersville Police are investigating a reported theft at a Birkdale Village jewelry store, Queen City News confirmed on Tuesday.

Officers were on the scene midday Tuesday at Fink’s Jewelers in Birkdale Village, however, it is unclear at this time when the incident occurred and we are working to learn more details. Huntersville Police said that there were no injuries.

Huntersville Police said there are no suspects at this time and that this remains an active investigation.