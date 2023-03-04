HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Huntersville police chief is retiring after a 37-year career and the town has named his successor, local officials have announced.

Chief Bence Hoyle will step down and Barry Graham, who started with the department in 1997 as a patrol officer, has been named Hoyle’s replacement. Graham most recently served as major managing day-to-day operations of the department and the annual budget process.

“As you know I am reluctant to retire, but I am sure, after 37 years, it is time,” Hoyle said. “These are very seasoned professionals who have spent most of their careers right here in Huntersville.”

Graham came to Huntersville after serving in Biltmore Forest. During his time in Huntersville, he has served as a school resource officer, detective, recruitment sergeant, and worked with internal affairs.

“(Graham) has the knowledge and support within the Huntersville Police Department and will provide much-needed continuity within the organization, making him the obvious choice as our next Chief,” Town Manager Anthony Roberts said.