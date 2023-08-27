HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Both I-485 Inner and Outer loops at I-77 North near mile marker 23 are closed following a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The crash happened around around 12:10 Sunday afternoon and the pedestrian died at the scene.

Officials say the fire department has left the scene, but other law enforcement is still there investigating.

North Carolina Department of Transportation expects the traffic to clear around 4:10 Sunday afternoon.