HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 77 southbound lanes will temporarily close this week for construction at the Gilead Road interchange in Huntersville.

N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will close lanes near Exit 23 for two nights, weather permitting, beginning Wednesday.

The closures are part of a $30.8 million project to convert the existing Gilead Road interchange at Interstate 77 to a diverging diamond interchange and make additional improvements to U.S. 21 (Statesville Road) on either side of Gilead Road. Over the last month, crews have closed down northbound I-77 lanes in the area for a series of nights.

All lanes, including express lanes, will close from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning so crews can safely install overhang jacks for a bridge. The work on the northbound side will conclude Tuesday night so crews can shift to the southbound side.

Drivers will be detoured from I-77 North to exit 23, continuing across Gilead Road to the entrance ramp back to I-77 North.