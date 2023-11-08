HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A large fire is burning in a rural area of east Huntersville Wednesday night.

Huntersville Fire Department said it’s occurring in the woods near the 14900 block of Black Farms Road. It’s well off the road.

The fire occurs the same day that a burn ban for western North Carolina was expanded to Mecklenburg County. The area is under a Stage 1 drought.

Smoke rises from the fire off Blacks Farm Road in Huntersville. (Huntersville Fire Dept.)

Huntersville fire is asking people to be extremely cautious with discarding cigarettes. There was a brush fire along Interstate 77 in town on Tuesday.