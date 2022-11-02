HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the last thing anyone wants to do in an emergency: wait.

But that’s what’s happening to people in and around Charlotte when they call 911.

When Huntersville resident Christine Roach was involved in a car accident Sunday, she says the most surprising part was what happened after she dialed 911.

“Waiting five minutes – if somebody’s having a heart attack, choking or is bleeding out or anything like that, five minutes is a lot of time,” she said.

It took five minutes for her to reach an operator. Along the way, an automated voice told her to stay on the line.

“Those of us who are in the middle of all the turmoil, and your mind is just going in circles and racing, it’s just too much time. Five minutes is too much time,” said Roach.

Aside from a nationwide shortage of 911 operators, Charlotte’s dispatch center is overrun with calls not only from Charlotte but from surrounding areas. CMPD takes calls for Huntersville, Davidson, the airport, and unincorporated parts of the county. Their website says they take 77,000 calls each month.

“We need to have our own [call center]. Period. Point blank. That’s the way it is. Charlotte can’t handle all the outskirts of each city. They can’t even handle their own,” said Roach.

Queen City News asked Huntersville Police if they’d ever considered creating their own 911 dispatch system to alleviate some of the wait times. In an email, they told us, “The FCC will not grant new (radio coverage spectrums) authorizations for new communications (911) centers. Over the years, many places have moved to a more regionalized approach to communications centers as well. So, even if HPD wanted to do this, we would not be able to due to Federal Regulations.”

We reached out to the FCC to verify this information and to ask why they are not granting new 911 center authorizations. We never heard back.

CMPD sent us the following statement.

Our 911 call center is answering 84% of the calls for service in less than one minute. About 60% of all calls are answered in less than 10 seconds. With 1.2 million calls coming through the center every year, this is an intense volume considering the industry-wide shortage in telecommunicators. CMPD is currently short approximately 40 telecommunicators and has implemented several innovative measures to attract new talent including technology, new hiring practices, new departmental structure and more. Supervisors are considering part-time and light-duty options as well as other compensation incentives to fill vacancies as well. Communications supervisors are also now permitted to work overtime to help fill scheduling gaps.