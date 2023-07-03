HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The developer of the controversial Lagoona Bay project has dramatically changed his plans in hopes of gaining board approval.

Developer Jake Palillo announced on Facebook Saturday he would eliminate the hotel/conference center, all retail and restaurant space, and cut down the number of housing units from nearly 1,200 to 692. The members-only beach club and lagoon would remain largely the same but would be reduced in size from 10 acres to eight acres.

“The angry mob that hates everything in the world was giving us a hard time. And commissioners and planning board people were starting to listen to them,” said Palillo in a phone interview with Queen City News.

Previous public meetings regarding the project saw hundreds of people in attendance, with dozens voicing opposition. Opponents expressed concerns about the traffic the development could bring to the area, as well as what would happen to the lagoon if it were unable to sustain its country-club-style business model.

Last month, the Huntersville planning board voted to recommend town board deny the project. Town staff also recommended denial.

Palillo hopes the scaled-down plans will change their minds. He also noted that because the project now includes fewer housing units, more memberships would be open to the public.

“If you don’t want to become a member of it, don’t go. How does it affect you?” said Palillo.

Since the announcement of the new plans, a group of people who were in favor of the project, or at least certain portions of it, have spoken up about their disappointment with the way the process has unfolded.

“Overall, I think it’s a great idea. People are going to complain like they always do,” said Willowbrook resident Mike Jacoy.

Comments on Palillo’s Facebook post said things like, “Dang, the ‘alternative Birkdale’ is what I was looking forward to out of all of this,” and, “The only draw for me was restaurants and retail shopping so now, IMHO, this development really! doesn’t need to be there.”

“We’ve got a huge development over here called Birkdale Village, and I was thinking it was going to be similar to that, which is awesome because there’s a lot of shops, a lot of things to do,” said Willowbrook resident Brannen Waldeck.

The town vote on the project was supposed to happen later this month but will likely be postponed due to the changes. A town official told Queen City News they are hoping to put it back on the calendar in August.

“You can please some of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all the people all the time. So, make up your mind, folks. But something is going to be built there. That’s the bottom line,” said Jacoy.