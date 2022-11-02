CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who held up a Huntersville gas station at gunpoint was sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Raleigh resident Marvin Williams, 54, was sentenced to over 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery in March.

Around 8 a.m. on a Tuesday in September last year, Williams held up a Valero Gas in Huntersville at gunpoint and fled the scene with a bag of cash, records showed.

Williams was arrested a short time later and a gun was found inside his vehicle.