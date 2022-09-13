HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Mecklenburg High School went on lockdown Monday, Sept. 13, according to school officials.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. as an ‘anonymous tip’ was submitted, prompting the lockdown.

Officials say law enforcement was immediately called; all students and staff were kept safe during the investigation.

Ultimately, no credible threat was discovered, and the lockdown was lifted.

“We applaud any student who speaks up and reports anything potentially dangerous,” school officials said.

The school observed a delay in dismissal due to the situation.