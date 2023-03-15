HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were extricated after an I-77 crash in Huntersville Wednesday, according to the fire department.

The incident occurred around 5:25 p.m. and happened on I-77 northbound before Hambright Road.

Officials say a van hit the rear of a tractor-trailer, and paramedics rushed two people to the hospital with injuries after they were extricated.

Crash (Courtesy: Huntersville Fire)

Firefighters described the situation as a ‘serious crash’ and explained several fire apparatus were on the scene.

Multiple lanes were closed for clean-up; traffic passed in the express and right general-purpose lanes until the scene was cleared.

Crash (Courtesy: NCDOT)

The public was urged to seek an alternate route if possible.