HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A shooting was reported at a Huntersville parking lot center Wednesday afternoon.

Medic said one person with a gun-shot wound was transported with life-threatening injuries. The incident reportedly occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot on Bryton Town Center Drive.

Huntersville Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived, and they believe the suspect and victim may have been prior acquaintances.

The area is still an active crime scene, however, the business is currently open. No witnesses were injured and there is currently no danger to the public from this incident.