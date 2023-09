HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was taken to the hospital after a car drove all the way through a house, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Fire officials say they received a call to a crash in the 13000 block of Lawther Road just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 24.

While in a neighborhood, a car drove “from one side to the other” of a home, authorities say. No one was seriously injured, and the driver was taken to the hospital.