HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A newly proposed shopping, living, and swimming development is causing tension in Huntersville.

Some residents said they’re worried about how it may change the culture of the area while others are excited for a new attraction.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The town board is holding a public hearing about this Monday night, June 5.

The 260-acre development is supposed to bring in more living space, a shopping area, as well as a members-only, beach-style lagoon.

The developer himself is already suing two women for $25,000 each. Developer Jake Palillo said that they launched an online smear campaign against him and the project. The social media posts in question claim that he is greedy and doesn’t follow through with any of his projects. Now, Burton said they never imagined their comments would land them in a lawsuit.

The women said that they’re now compiling documents to back up their claims against Palillo. Support is building on both sides of this issue for the developer, for the new development itself, as well as for the people who are speaking out against it.