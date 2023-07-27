HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A revisioned proposal for a controversial Huntersville development also won’t see the light of day.

Huntersville Lagoona project hits yet another snag

In a social media post, developer Jake Palillo said they are done fighting current zoning issues for the revised Lagoona Bay Beach Club proposal. “The Lagoona Bay Beach Club is allowed BY RIGHT with 365 to 415 larger lots,” the developer said. “The Crystal Lagoon is comin’ to Huntersville. It’s allowed by right!”

In the revised proposal, 180 townhomes were going to be replaced with 90 single-family homes and the apartment buildings were going to be three stories instead of four. Lagoona Bay Crystal Lagoon and Beach Club were still going to exist under the second proposal, but it would be downsized to 8 acres instead of 10. Commissioners initially said the changes would need the public’s input.



Rendering of the Lagoona Bay development proposed for eastern Huntersville. (Courtesy Town of Huntersville)

A portion of the Lagoona Bay proposed devleopnent would change a Rural zoning to a Highway Commercial (pink) use. (Town of Huntersville)

“We took one of the last remaining great properties in our Town and a amazing project that added everything this Town was lacking and KILLED IT. It had something for everyone including generating over 16 million in taxes and over 1,000 jobs because of the fear of traffic. It’s now reduced to a beautiful High-end Community serving a few and traffic is still here and not going anywhere.”

Huntersville commissioners engaged in a heated debate last month regarding campaign finance contributions from the controversial Lagoona Bay project developer. Commissioners Lance Munger, Stacy Phillips, Rob Kidwell, Dan Boone, and Mayor Melinda Bales admitted to accepting donations or some form of support from Palillo. Still, all of them denied being influenced by him.