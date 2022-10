HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Statesville Road has been closed until further notice due to a natural gas line cut, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. on Statesville Road near Gilead Road.

Officials say the cut was due to road construction in the area.

*ALERT* We’re on scene & working a large natural gas line cut on Statesville Rd near Gilead Rd as a result of road construction. As we work through the problem; we have CLOSED Statesville Rd (Hwy 21). Fortunately, our professional partners from @PiedmontNG are on scene with us. pic.twitter.com/dTwoKGMMdE — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 25, 2022

Piedmont Natural Gas is on the scene assisting the fire department.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.