HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old student was arrested at North Mecklenburg High School Thursday for reportedly carrying 100 vape pens and having firearms in his car.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, there was a call regarding potential illegal activity and Miguel Angel Penaloza Guz was attempting to leave campus when he was stopped by police. Officers say a “K9 sniff” reportedly resulted in locating approximately 100 THC vape pens.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s car resulted in locating two firearms, officers say, with extended magazines.

The vape pens Miguel Angel Penaloza Guz was allegedly possessing. (Huntersville Police Dept.)

Guz is charged with trespassing, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds, felony possession of marijuana and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.