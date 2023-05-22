HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suffolk Punch will make their latest statement with a new spot in Birkdale Village, those involved with the project confirmed with Queen City News on Monday.

This will be the brewery’s third location, which includes South End and the newest location at SouthPark Mall.

The two-story taproom will feature a rooftop with a partially covered bar and seating overlooking The Plaza. A full-service bar downstairs will connect to an expanse, all-season patio within the trees.

Renderings can be seen below:

(Courtesy: NAP Properties) (Courtesy: NAP Properties)

Guests should expect all the same regarding the vibe of Suffolk Punch Brewing and some unique elements Birkdale Village exclusively brings to the table.

“Birkdale Village has been an icon for nearly 20 years – not only locally, but also nationally,” said Seth Stidham, co-owner and Chief Operating Officer of Suffolk Punch Brewing. “The energy, amazing outdoor experiences, and community focus that Birkdale provides overlap with what we provide guests at Suffolk Punch.”

(Courtesy: NAP Properties)

The bar will rotate drinks under the direction of head brewer Brad Maas.

“Back when our leasing team initially visited Charlotte to experience local flavors and scout prospective tenants, Suffolk Punch was the very first stop we made. It is simply serendipitous how this partnership came to be,” said Adam Schwegman, NAP executive vice president.

There’s no word on the exact date the brewery will open; however, officials advise it will be ‘early next year.’