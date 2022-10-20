HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Town of Huntersville held its third public forum on its proposed Downtown Master Plan on Thursday.

The plan sets the stage for what downtown Huntersville will look like in the future.

The draft master plan presented at Thursday’s meeting is a culmination of ideas from previous public forums, but the problem is some current residents’ homes are left out.

The town’s Downtown Steering Committee aims to make downtown Huntersville a play to live, work, and play.

“Out of the four towns that are located at the lake, I felt that we probably are the least developed downtown,” said committee member John Foster.

Finding the balance between residential and commercial space has been the primary debate among neighbors invested in the downtown area’s future. But the argument goes further for some residents like Stacy Walker, whose home was left entirely off the proposed master plan.

“This new plan actually shows an alleyway through my house,” said Walker.

Walker says living in the Northeast quadrant of downtown Huntersville is all she’s ever known. Her grandparents lived just steps away from her current home, and her parents have lived across the street since 1968.

“It’s hard for me to think about it because, like I said, we’ve lived here this long, and we used to matter,” said Walker.

At Thursday’s meeting, the downtown steering committee and the consulting group who created the plan, Shook Kelley, reiterated that the plan is just a draft and is subject to change based on feedback from the community.

“For the betterment and long-term development, sometimes you do have to lose some things that you really would hope that you could possibly save,” said Foster.

Whether the plans change, Walker says the current draft has made her and her neighbors feel unwanted.

“This is my town. This is my home,” said Walker. “We’re not million-dollar people. Never have been. We’re blue-collar. But we’ve paid our taxes. We bought our houses.”

The input from Thursday’s meeting will go back to the Downtown Steering Committee, who will then continue working with Shook Kelley to tweak the plan.