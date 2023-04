HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer overturned Thursday night on Interstate 77 in an accident in Huntersville.

The incident occurred around 8:55 p.m. just south of Exit 25 (Sam Furr Road). The Huntersville Fire Department said cleanup of the 18-wheeler is expected to be “lengthy.”

HFD photos show the trailer being ripped open with is contents spilling out.

(Courtesy Huntersville Fire Department)

Medic reported that they transported one patient with potentially serious injuries.