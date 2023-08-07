HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A massive tree fell on a Huntersville home over the weekend and several animals inside had to be rescued, according to Huntersville Fire.

Huntersville FD

The homeowners were not inside the house at the time of the incident, however, multiple pets including a guinea pig, four dogs, and a cat had to be rescued, fire officials said.

It is unknown if severe weather is the cause of the incident. The tree fell around the same time storms moved through the area.