HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers crashed during a high-speed chase in Huntersville Thursday. The suspect involved remains on the run at this time, they said.

The incident began on Interstate 485 in the Huntersville area on Thursday, Oct. 12. Highway Patrol said a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at 112 mph in a gray Acura car on I-485.

The trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over and the car refused to stop. A second NC State Highway Patrol trooper joined in the high-speed chase.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle took Exit 23, Gilead Road from I-77 North. At the top of the ramp, the second trooper involved in the chase lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the first trooper’s vehicle.

Thankfully, the two troopers were not injured in the collision.

Highway Patrol said the suspect vehicle turned onto the next road, where the wanted driver fled the scene on foot. The investigation remains open and active at this time.