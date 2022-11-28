HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A church van that distributed books and school supplies is being sought after members reported it stolen, Huntersville police said.

Officers said the incident occurred at Meadowlake Church on Gilead Road and church members said that at some point within the last ten days it went missing. It was noticed the van was missing after Sunday’s services. The van was last seen or used on November 17th. Church members told authorities they first noticed its absence on November 19th, however, they thought someone with the church had been using it.

The van was loaded with school supplies, books, and snacks, and was last used for stops in two neighborhoods for a community effort to get books to people.

The van is described as a white 2020 Ford with EJL7507 tags on it.