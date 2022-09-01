HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huntersville and Cornelius Fire Departments controlled an enormous Huntersville garage fire Thursday night.

The blaze broke out around 9:00 p.m. on the 16500 block of Know Run Road near Sam Furr Road.

Officials advised the garage was completely engulfed in flames; the public was to avoid the area.

Amanda Lisle, across the street at the time, shared the video below and thanked the department for their diligent work on Twitter.

“We always have your back,” the fire department responded. “Always. It’s what we do every day. We protect home. We protect the North End.”

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.