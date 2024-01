MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Independence Blvd. Is completely closed in Matthews after powerlines fell onto the road during the strong storms Tuesday.

According to Matthews Police, the road (U.S. 74) is closed between Windsor Square Drive and Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

Duke Energy is reporting more than 7,000 customers without power in the area.

A Tornado Warning was issued for the Matthews-Mint Hill when the closure first occurred.