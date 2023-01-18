CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was booked Sunday at the Uptown detention center died Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

Correctional officers responded to the incident around 5 a.m. where an inmate was found in a housing unit unresponsive., The inmate, 49-year-old Bryon Miller, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after emergency personnel responded, the sheriff’s office said.

An internal investigation as well as an outside SBI investigation will be conducted into Mr. Miller’s death. He was booked into the Uptown detention center on Sunday, records showed.