HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A jaw-dropping $22 million home in the Charlotte area has officially hit the market.

Essentially, what’s described as a private island is now available at 14051 Island Drive in Huntersville.

(Courtesy: Michael Blevins)

Merancas Island features 4.5 acres of land and a 11,505-square-foot primary home on the southern shores of Lake Norman. Accessible only by boat or private road, the entire site holds the following:

Main house

Guest house

Doghouse

Dog run

Garden shed

Gazebo dock

Private boat dock

Tennis court

Numerous resort amenities

The primary home, custom designed by Harry Schrader, has three bedrooms with five full baths and one half-bath.

A private gated entrance leads to a home and extended opening surrounded by a koi pond and sculpture garden.

Other notable features include:

Gourmet kitchen with custom built-ins

An elevator

Floor-to-ceiling windows

A spiral staircase leads to the library

Master suite

Exercise room

Dance studio

Music room

Recreation room

Temperature-controlled wine cellar

Multiple terraces

Three-car attached garage

An indoor pool with a waterfall feature, sunroom, steam shower, sauna, outdoor shower and pool courtyard can also be found inside the main home.

The two-story guest home contains a full kitchen, balcony, two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, three garages, and boat storage.

“This private island compound epitomizes the serene allure of Lake Norman,” said Jessica Grier and Ben Bowen with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “A once-in-a-lifetime residential treasure, Merancas Island is exquisite and intimate while providing a premier setting for a truly extraordinary lifestyle.”