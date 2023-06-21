HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The intersection of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road and Hambright Road in Huntersville is, for now, a cross-section of small buildings, power lines, construction, an understated gas station and a studio space. But mostly it’s undeveloped land.

But after a vote Tuesday night by the town’s Board of Commissioners, that will change, bringing a decidedly modern feel to the area in a project known as Town 1.

The project, with backing by Davidson’s Treenail Development and NASCAR driver Joey Logano, will bring apartments and office space, along with a different community feel than what Huntersville has seen.

Town leaders said that is a good thing.

“The people who live there — some of their concerns were that it would be nice to go to a store without having to go miles away or have to go to Charlotte,” said Commissioner Stacy Phillips.

The area sitting on the south side of town and just west of Interstate 77 does not offer much in the way of amenities, currently.

Renderings for what may likely come to the intersection may bring to mind modern designs reminiscent of Charlotte’s South End. But it was a noted selling point, along with affordable housing.

“They’re focusing on foster children, foster families, first responders and kids that have aged out of the foster system,” said Phillips. “We didn’t ask for that. They came and said, ‘This is what we want to do.'”

As part of the development’s plans, the Charlotte Area Transit System will build a Park and Ride facility opposite of Hambright.

“The idea is to bring a more modern feel, in terms of design and community, and bringing it throughout the site,” said Treenail President Ben Geisler.

The project was approved Tuesday night on a 5-to-1 vote. Commissioner Rob Kidwell voted against, noting that just because a project was proposed does not mean it should be approved.

“It’s a nice project and I applaud you for the foster care project,” said Kidwell. “But this is bigger than that or whatever else this project provides.”

While the modern design elements may bring to mind South End, there may also be comparisons to Birkdale Village in how much that changed the Huntersville landscape.

“Birkdale is what set the standard, and the second generation is coming in and putting their own hip spin on things,” said Phillips.

Developers noted that, with the approval for the project, land and leasing inquiries are being looked into. Anyone interested is asked to email contact@town1.com.