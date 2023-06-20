HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday night, the Huntersville Town Board will hold another public hearing for people to share their thoughts on a proposal that would bring a resort-style development to the area.

The $800 million project would bring nearly 270 acres of residential units, retail, a hotel/conference center, and a members-only lagoon beach club.

(Courtesy Town of Huntersville)

Opponents said they were concerned about traffic, how the developers would sustain their members-only business model, and that the plan does not meet the town’s 2040 Community Plan.

Dozens of the town’s residents attended the last meeting about the Lagoona Bay Project earlier this month where they voiced their opinions.

The project would develop land off Highway 73, also known as Sam Furr Road. Tuesday night’s public hearing will be at the Town Hall Building at 6 p.m.