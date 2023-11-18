HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire in southwest Huntersville on Saturday evening, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Fire officials say they responded to a woods fire at Beatties Ford Road and north of Sao Paula Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 18.

Huntersville Police helped control traffic on Beatties Ford Road.

It is unclear how long firefighters fought the fire; however, authorities said the situation was resolved about 90 minutes after the incident was first reported.

According to officials, the fire was caused by a riding lawn mower backfiring and sparking the already dry conditions that prevail in much of North Carolina.

Currently, Mecklenburg County is one of thirty western N.C. counties still under a burn ban.