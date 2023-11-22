MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Born to love, trained to serve, and loyal to the end. That’s how the Cornelius Police Department describes K-9 Britt who passed away Wednesday morning after serving the department for more than eight years.

K-9 Britt served the Cornelius community from November 2012 until his retirement in May 2021.

K-9 Britt spent his career and retirement with his handler and partner, Corporal Russell. During his career, K9 Britt was a pivotal part in patrol, Cornelius Police said.

“If you ever saw a K-9 demonstration during that time, K-9 Britt was probably the star. He loved showing off his skills and surrounding himself with people,” CPD said on Wednesday.

The Cornelius Police Department said he will be sorely missed and thanked him for his service to the community over the years.