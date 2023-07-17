One of the four suspects (Matthews Police)

MATTHEWS (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Witnesses say a dispute between multiple people led to the shooting.

According to Matthews Police, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Monday, July 17, at the Lux Box Lounge and Event Center near the intersection of East Independence Boulevard and Sam Newell Road.

During the argument, four people exchanged gunfire, shooting one man in the leg and damaging several cars in the parking lot, according to witnesses.

Officers say they saw multiple people running from the parking lot. Police applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg to try and stop the bleeding until Mecklenburg Emergency Services (Medic) personnel could arrive.

Medic says they took the man to the hospital. There is no update on his condition.

According to officers, they found several shell casings in the parking lot. Investigators are working to identify the shooters.

Anyone with information or who knows the identity of the shooters is asked to contact Detective Kimmlingen at mkimmlingen@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6792.