HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man walked away from the scene of a crash unharmed after a large tree limb smashed through the driver’s side front windshield.

The accident happened Monday, Oct. 31, on McCoy Road near the CedarField neighborhood.

Emergency personnel said the driver was able to escape serious injury and refused treatment at the scene. Huntersville Fire called the crash “a close call” on social media.

Photos: Huntersville Fire Department

No word on what caused the accident at this time.