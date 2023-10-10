MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A proposed 72-acre development with a light rail stop and access to the Sportsplex at Matthews will return to the Planning Board.

Matthews leaders made the decision during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting after a public hearing to rezone the site that originally was on the agenda in July and continued from Sept. 11.

The development from Proffitt Dixon Partners is called Midfield Station. It’s on land off Matthews-Mint Hill Road, owned by Brigman Family Farm Properties. As it’s currently planned, it would have a maximum of the following components:

814 multi-family units

200 townhomes

221,250 square feet of commercial/office space

One or two hotels with 120 rooms

The light rail station would be part of the Charlotte Area Transit System Silver Line, planned to connect the Matthews area to Uptown and the airport.

Midfield Station plans to add a mix of residential and commercial space, including hotels. (Courtesy Proffitt Dixon Partners)

The Sportsplex is a county-owned athletic facility comprising nine synthetic turf fields, two grass fields, and a 4,300-seat stadium. Charlotte FC played a match there in May as part of the U.S. Open Cup.

Mayor John Higdon says once the development comes, the town expects more than a million visitors to the Sportsplex annually.

Independence Point Parkway would be extended as a north-south connector into the development, and an east-west road would be added.

The town said the delays are necessary because of site plan updates, including the addition of stormwater ponds, creating the need for another community meeting held in August. The ponds replace existing stormwater facilities for the Briley apartment complex to the north.

The developer said affordable housing was not discussed as part of the plan but could be added.

The town said a study by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools showed that the project’s impact on schools would be less than originally expected. The traffic impact analysis is ongoing.

The Planning Board will discuss the project on Oct. 24.

The developer said two plots within the 72 acres currently don’t have buildings as part of this rezoning and would, therefore, require further board approval when added to the site plan.