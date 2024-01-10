MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has turned himself in after shooting a woman Wednesday morning, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Artis (Matthews PD)

Officers say they were called about a woman who had been shot in a hallway of a building in the 10600 block of Parrish Steet just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10.

Officers arrived to find the woman shot in the neck and found out that her neighbor, who had left the area, was the shooter, according to authorities. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is listed as being in critical but stable condition.

Soon after, officials say 40-year-old Richard Artis turned himself into Matthews Police and identified himself as the one who shot the woman. He was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Investigators say the incident resulted from an “ongoing dispute” between the two neighbors. Artis is being held without bond at the Mecklenburg County Jail.