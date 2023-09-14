The popularity of events like Matthews Alive has town leaders looking for more park space.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews leaders have taken a preliminary step in the possible expansion of Stumptown Park.

The town Monday voted to purchase a 0.7-acre property on South Trade Street for $500,000. The land with a rental home is just down the street from the downtown park and adjacent to Matthews Elementary School.

Mayor John Higdon said the town had outgrown the 2.7-acre Stumptown Park. It’s utilized for the dayslong Matthews Alive festival and other events throughout the year.

“A lot of the concerts we have there, it’s shoulder to shoulder,” Higdon said. “We need a bigger space. We would be replacing it with a much larger park that’s three or four times larger.”

The only board member to oppose was Mark Tofano, who owns the property directly west of the one at hand.

Town Manager Becky Hawke said they plan to form a relationship with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools if the $2.5 billion bond passes in November. Matthews Elementary is one of the schools slated for a new building. The school sits on 17 acres total.

“CMS will be looking for input from this board for where you desire this school be rebuilt,” she said. “Until we know what’s happening with bonds, it’s hard to hold this process. A lot of it is getting through November, and see what happens with bonds. If the bonds fail, then everything is on hold.”

The money used to purchase the property comes from the town’s Tourism Fund. She said if the land isn’t used for parks, the town could still rent the house to generate income or even eventually sell it.

“Having the possibility to significantly increase the footprint is going to be really important,” Higdon said. “When we get it built, it’s going to be really nice.”