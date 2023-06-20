MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was shot at by her boyfriend during a late-night incident at a Matthews hotel this past weekend, Matthews Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Sleep Inn on Matthews Park Drive.

Charlotte resident Michael Montgomery, 29, was arrested and faces multiple charges including drug possession.

An initial investigation revealed a woman told officers she and her boyfriend along with two small children had arrived in front of the hotel when he shot at her during a verbal dispute.

No injuries were reported.

Cocaine and marijuana were seized, according to the police report.