Matthews businesses are looking to benefit from Charlotte FC playing in town Tuesday, May 9.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Some feel Charlotte FC may be finally turning things around this season. Two weeks ago, the team won its third-round match in the U.S. Open Cup.

“Coming from a soccer family, we were pretty excited that they would be right up the road from us playing,” said Jason Haas.

Haas owns White Duck Taco Shop a little over a mile away from the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews. He’s hoping the word gets out to fans that Matthews has a lot more to offer than just fun in the stadium.

“We’d always hope to have a bump in revenue if there is an event that big going on a mile from us,” added Haas. “We’ve been tracking numbers, and I would say if it is a bump it’s not noticeable thus far as traffic coming in when they play.”

One possibility is just where some of the businesses are located. There are several ways to get to the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, and some routes don’t go through the center of town. The facility is accessible via Matthews-Mint Hill Road and East Charles Street coming from downtown.

Matthews Police say they are getting ready for 5,000-plus people for the Round of 32 soccer match Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“We always have security first and foremost at the front of our mind,” said MPD Officer Tim Aycock. “We prepare always the best we can for any situation and it’s exciting. It’s exciting to have a big pro team come into Matthews. We’re fortunate for the Sportsplex because we have a lot of events there.”

Business owners understand it takes a little bit of time for word to get out and people to know what is around the stadium, and they are ready, so everyone scores big.

“Of course, you always want the bump immediately,” said Haas. “But that’s not always the case.”

Charlotte FC will play in Atlanta this weekend before returning to its usual home of Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, May 17.