MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The ability to train on the job is incredibly important to develop and improve work-related skills.

It’s a reason high school and college students take advantage of internships before they enter the real world.

Not everyone is accepted into those types of position, especially when there is an intellectual or learning disability, which is something Novant Health and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools hopes to change.

Six years ago, CMS began adopting a nationally recognized program called Project Search.

The project sets up students who have gone through an assessment with the ability to learn communication, problem-solving, and rule-following skills through real-world application.

Two years ago, CMS partnered with Novant Health to allow students to get those skills at the Novant Health Medical Centers in Huntersville and Matthews.

For the academic school year, those students spend three to four hours at the medical center doing the job they were assigned or picked.

The jobs include:

Sanitizing the cafeteria.

Sanitizing medical equipment.

Restoking equipment.

Assisting patients and their families to their respective locations.

“We want to know that all of our interns want to get competitive employment when they graduate,” said Paige Henderson, the Project SEARCH Instructor and CMS employee. “The interns that we get at the beginning of the year are not the same people who graduate. It’s just amazing to see their growth.”

Since CMS started the project, Henderson has seen 19 graduated students employed at various jobs.

Students who spoke with Queen City News said they feel more confident that they can apply and succeed in the workforce after graduation.

Novant Health has said each student has taken up a crucial task that keeps the medical center operating daily.

“There’s really no difference between the Matthews Novant Health Team and the SEARCH team,” Robyn Barriffe, with Novant Health, explained. “They are filling essential jobs in this community.”